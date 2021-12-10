Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame: “How did you get this big? Why? The answer to me seems redundantly obvious.”

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame during his latest YouTube video.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) recently took to social media where he shared some photos flaunting his new “190lbs of granite” physique (see those here). Those images created quite the buzz amongst the MMA community, drawing mixed reactions from fans and fellow fighters.

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley was admittedly perplexed by Conor McGregor’s decision to “bulk up” in weight stating the following.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily good for fighting, dude. I don’t think that’s going to be an advantage or a benefit,” said O’Malley. “Dude, if Conor’s 190 (lbs) right now, he should not go down and fight at 155.”

Those words from ‘Suga’ hit home with former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, who voiced the following words of concern over McGregor’s new look.

“So there is this picture floating around of Conor McGregor looking bigger than we have ever seen him weighing something like 190lbs. And (Sean) O’Malley said ‘Man, I don’t know if that helps you in fighting’, and I don’t know where it would help you in fighting. And if he does in fact weigh one hundred and ninety pounds, he should not be going down to 155. Now, hold that thought because Sean is the only one to state the obvious. First off, that picture of Conor, he did not look great.”

Chael Sonnen continued:

“Conor is chiseled man. There’s clothing people that pay Conor to wear their stuff. He’s got this fantastic build. That picture of him at 190 [lbs], I can’t give those same compliments. He looked like he was extremely bloated. And when somebody weighs 190 – that’s used to weighing 155, 175; what you have to wonder is how. How did you get this big? Why? The answer to me seems redundantly obvious. You’re not training.” Sonnen said. “You cannot train the way you need to prepare in MMA, which we’re well aware. We are well aware that Conor is not. He’s got the hurt leg and he’s not doing what he is used to. He’s not jumping rope. He’s not running. He’s not pulling the sled. He’s not sparring. We get it. He’s having to do other exercises. But that’s always important to know because that’s what Sean’s talking about. If you’re not doing our sport, who gives a damn what you weigh? If your calorie deficit to intake got so far out of control, that you’re bigger than you’ve ever been, that’s not a good thing.”

Conor McGregor has not competed since back in July where he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. That setback marked the Irishman’s second loss in a row and third in his past four fights overall.

