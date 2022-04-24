Cris Cyborg turns her attention to boxing following Bellator 279 win: “It’s the only one I haven’t done”

Cris Cyborg wants to fulfill her dream of competing inside a boxing ring.

Cyborg has just about done it all in MMA. She’s held titles in the UFC, Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and currently Bellator. Her place in MMA history is already sealed but she hopes to have a boxing match next.

Speaking to reporters during the Bellator 279 post-fight press conference, Cris Cyborg said her sights are set on a pro boxing debut (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“For me, my next fight I’d like to do a boxing fight. It’s been one of my dreams. Maybe it’s going to be the next one I’m working on. I don’t know. I don’t know who is going to be next or who Bellator will put in front of me – Cat Zingano, Amanda Nunes, Kayla Harrison. I like to be (on) the big shows for my fans and enjoy every time I step in there for the title.

“… I’ve been coaching and training boxing for one fight. I’m looking for one fight. I’ve done everything. I did wrestling. I did jiu-jitsu. I did a muay Thai fight. It’s the only one I haven’t done, is boxing. It’s one of my dreams.”

Cyborg took on Arlene Blencowe in a rematch this past Saturday night (April 23). Cyborg put her Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship on the line. The bout went the distance and Cyborg was awarded the unanimous decision win. Blencowe showed tremendous heart and made the fight exciting.

Sometime this summer, Cyborg could end up being a free agent. Many have questioned whether or not she’d sign with PFL just to make the Kayla Harrison fight a reality. Some also believe she could return to the UFC for a rematch with Amanda Nunes. Of course, re-signing with Bellator is also a possibility.

BJPenn.com will have you covered on the future of Cris Cyborg as time progresses.