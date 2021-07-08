CM Punk’s UFC 225 loss to Mike Jackson overturned due to positive marijuana test

CM Punk is no longer 0-2 as an MMA fighter, instead, he’s 0-1 and one No Contest.

Punk, a WWE star, crossed over into MMA and made his pro debut at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall where he suffered a first-round submission loss. He didn’t fight again until June 9, 2018, at UFC 225 where he fought Mike Jackson. Unfortunately for Punk, the fight did not go his way and he dropped a clear-cut decision to fall to 0-2 and White made it clear that would be the end of Punk in the UFC.

“Listen, he got clipped a lot in that fight, and it looked like he was hurt bad a couple of times. He stayed in there, he went for three rounds,” White said after UFC 225 about Punk. It should be a wrap. The guy’s 39-years-old. I love the guy. He’s the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight, and yeah, I think he should call it a wrap.”

Although that has been the end of Punk’s time in the UFC, his record has changed. MMAJunkie learned through a Freedom of Information Act request and subsequent confirmation from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation that his UFC 225 loss to Jackson has been overturned. According to the report, Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana and he did get penalized. However, the fight being overturned was not known until now.

“The official result of a full contact martial arts bout can be changed to a ‘No Contest’ as an outcome of an adverse post-bout disciplinary finding against a contestant,” Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation public information officer Chris Slaby told MMAJunkie in a written statement on Wednesday. “As detailed in the consent order provided, Mr. Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana following the June 9, 2018 UFC event at the United Center in Chicago.”

Both CM Punk and Mike Jackson haven’t fought since UFC 255 although Jackson was scheduled to face Irish prospect Dean Barry in early 2021. Yet, that fight didn’t come to fruition.

What do you make of CM Punk’s UFC 225 to Mike Jackson loss being overturned?