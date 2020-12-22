Michael Chiesa, Neil Magny slated for January 20 fight, could “serve as backup” for Edwards vs. Chimaev

Ranked welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny have reportedly agreed to fight on January 20 on Fight Island.

While this is a big fight for the welterweight division in its own right, either of the two men could apparently get the call to step in should Leon Edwards or Khamzat Chimaev fail to make it to the cage for the card’s main event.

This news comes from Brett Okamoto of ESPN, the official broadcast partner of the UFC.

Per sources, Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) vs. Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) has been agreed to for the Jan. 20 Fight Island card. One of these two could presumably serve as a backup to that Edwards/Chimaev main event. pic.twitter.com/XHYGq3jsQX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 22, 2020

Michael Chiesa has not fought since January, when he picked up an impressive decision victory over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Prior to that, he produced a decision victory over Diego Sanchez, and a submission win over former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Those wins moved the grappling specialist to an impressive 3-0 since moving from lightweight up to welterweight.

Neil Magny, on the other hand, last fought in October, when he picked up one of the biggest wins of his career, defeating former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler by decision. That win moved him onto a three-fight streak, as he also picked up decision wins over Anthony Rocco Martin and Li Jingliang earlier this year.

While it hasn’t been officially announced that Chiesa or Magny will get the call to step in if Edwards or Chimaev is forced out of the main event, that certainly makes sense given the two men’s standing in the welterweight division.

Who do you think will win this newly targeted fight?