Mike Goldberg names the best UFC fights he ever called

Former UFC play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg was asked to name the best fights he ever called, and he released his list for fight fans to check out.

Goldberg was the long-time commentator for the UFC before getting the axe a few years ago. He quickly signed with Bellator MMA and continues to provide the mic duties for the UFC’s biggest rival. Goldberg may not work for the UFC anymore, but he had a front-row seat for their shows for years and he got to call a few gems during his time there.

Writing on Twitter recently, Goldberg was asked by a fan to list some of the best fights he ever called. Here’s what he wrote.

Melendez/Sanchez, Hendo/Shogun 1, Edson Barboza v Terry Etim, so many, so blessed and the best I’ve watched my be Joanna and Zhang Weili https://t.co/ITHWb0gae7 — Mike Goldberg (@GoldieOnTV) April 17, 2020

Melendez/Sanchez, Hendo/Shogun 1, Edson Barboza v Terry Etim, so many, so blessed and the best I’ve watched may be Joanna and Zhang Weili

Gilbert Melendez at Diego Sanchez met at UFC 166 in October 2013 and put together an incredible three-round war that saw both men hurt and drop each other on numerous occasions. The bout won “Fight of the Night” and many believe it was the best fight of the year.

Dan Henderson and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua met at UFC 139 in November 2011 and the two put on an absolute show for fans. In one of the very first five-round main events in UFC history, both men bruised and battered each other for 25 minutes en route to putting on arguably the greatest fight in MMA history.

And finally, Edson Barboza knocked out Terry Etim with a spinning wheel kick at UFC 142 in January 2012 in what is still possibly the greatest knockout in MMA history.

While Goldberg called all three of those fights, he didn’t call Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, so it’s cool to see him give some love to the ladies after their all-out war at UFC 248 in March 2020.

Do you like the list of best UFC fights that Mike Goldberg put together?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/17/2020.