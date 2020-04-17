Despite Dana White’s plans for fights at UFC APEX, NSAC director says “we are closed until further notice”

Dana White is hoping to start producing live UFC fights at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas next month. Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) Executive Director Bob Bennett, however, is noncommittal on whether or not live combat sports will be allowed in the state at that point.

“We will see what the data reveals based on the science of COVID-19 and move forward accordingly,” Bennett said to MMA Fighting via email.

“We are closed until further notice, and once again, the data from the science will determine future events accordingly,” he added.

When asked to respond directly to the plans laid out by White, Bennett told MMA Fighting that it would be “premature” to comment.

Dana White announced his plans to start promoting fights out of the UFC APEX facility in a recent interview with Variety.

“We built the APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic,” White said. “Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

While it’s clearly not a sure-thing that White will be able to promote events in Nevada as he intends, he does have other options. Florida recently loosened its restrictions on live sports during the coronavirus pandemic, deeming some sports as “essential” — meaning they can operate during the pandemic, so long as they adhere to safety guidelines.

White has announced that he intends to end the UFC’s brief hiatus with a massive card on May 9, which is expected to feature three title fights: an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz, and a featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer. It’s not clear if he intends to promote this event in Nevada or elsewhere. Stay tuned for updates on that.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/17/2020.