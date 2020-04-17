VIDEO | Dillon Danis sends message to fans doubting his striking ability

Dillon Danis is known first and foremost for his world-class grappling skill, but as he continues to venture into mixed martial arts, he’s working hard on his striking too.

Speaking on Instagram on Friday, Danis sent a message to fans doubting his striking ability, and included a short clip of himself landing a right hand on a sparring partner.

“Keep sleeping on my striking and asleep you will be,” Danis wrote.

Dillon Danis has enjoyed immense success on the professional grappling circuit, but emerged in the MMA limelight when he was recruited as a training partner for former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor. McGregor called on Danis to help him prepare for his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz.

While Danis is well-known for his work with McGregor, he’s enjoying plenty of his own success in MMA. The grappling star made his MMA debut in the Bellator cage in 2018, defeating Kyle Walker with a first-round toe hold. In 2019, he stepped into the Bellator cage for a second time, defeating Max Humphrey by armbar in the first round. Danis was supposed to fight for a third time earlier this year, having been booked for a January scrap with Kegan Gennrich, but was unfortunately forced out of this planned bout with an injury.

At present, the Conor McGregor stablemate doesn’t have a fight booked, but we can probably expect to see him back in the Bellator cage when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

What are your thoughts on the evolving MMA arsenal of Dillon Danis? Do you think we’ll start seeing him knocking people out in the cage?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/17/2020.