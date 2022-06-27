Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy set for UFC Long Island on July 16th

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will have to wait a bit longer to make her flyweight debut. She’s now set to face Lauren Murphy at UFC Long Island next month.

The 35-year-old has been absent from the cage since her defeat to Ketlen Vieira last November. Following the defeat, Tate decided to move downward in weight. She quickly set her target on current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

However, in order to secure a title shot, she would have to first beat a top contender. The UFC matched Tate up with former title challenger Lauren Murphy at UFC 276 on July 2nd. ‘Lucky’ last competed against Valentina Shevchenko in September 2021, losing via fourth-round TKO.

Last Saturday night during UFC Vegas 57, fans learned the matchup was suddenly off the card. Lauren Murphy later clarified the situation on Twitter.

The 38-year-old stated that she came down with COVID-19, and would have to withdraw. However, she also stated that she hoped the fight would be re-booked for UFC Long Island.

It’s super unfortunate to get COVID right before International Fight Week. But I just couldn’t, in good conscience, go forward with the fight this weekend and risk getting others sick. I’m recovering, and will be in fighting shape soon. 💪 https://t.co/exmJYMUPfu — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) June 26, 2022

It seems that Lauren Murphy has now gotten her wish. The UFC announced earlier today on their website that the former title challenger will now meet Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island on July 16th.

The ABC card is currently headlined by featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. Also scheduled for the event are high-profile matchups between Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos, as well as Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain.

What do you think about Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy? Who are you picking in that flyweight scrap? Sound off in the comments below!