Max Holloway vows to finish Alexander Volkanovski inside three rounds at UFC 276 to reclaim featherweight title

Max Holloway is confident he will become the UFC’s featherweight champion again at UFC 276.

Holloway is set to face Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event in their trilogy match. Although Volkanovski has won both their fights, the second one was controversial as many thought Holloway won, so this time around he plans to not let the judges be involved.

“I’ve had 10 rounds with this guy. We’ll be lucky if we get past three in this one. It’s going to be an amazing one… It’s easier said than done, in any fight at any level. Everybody can say you got to get out there and get a finish,” Holloway said to ESPN. “You do understand we are in the UFC and are fighting the other best guys in the world. When you’ve got guys like me and Alex, who are number one and two in the weight class and probably in the world on the pound-for-pound list, it’s crazy, it’s hard to do. But you get out there and you get it done. I’m super excited and I trust and believe everything we did in this camp.”

In the second fight, Holloway did drop Volkanovski in the first two rounds so he did show he has the power to hurt and potentially put out the champ. However, Volkanovski is as durable as they come so getting him out of there will be easier said than done.

Max Holloway enters the fight coming off back-to-back decision wins over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar after the two straight losses to Volkanovski. The champ, meanwhile, scored a TKO win over Korean Zombie back in April, and before that he beat Brian Ortega by decision in his second title defense after the two wins over Holloway.

Do you think Max Holloway will finish Alexander Volkanovski inside three rounds at UFC 276?