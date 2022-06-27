UFC President Dana White shoots down the idea of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch: “He will return in the cage”

UFC president Dana White isn’t interested in Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2.

In August 2017, fans were treated to a crossover superfight at the T-Mobile Arena. After a long press tour and build-up, Conor McGregor clashed with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring.

Despite heading into the contest as a massive underdog, the-then UFC champion brought the fight to the undefeated boxer. However, ‘Money’ came roaring back and battered the Irishman. The 10th round saw the end of the contest, as Mayweather TKO’d McGregor.

Five years later, there are now rumors that the two will clash again. For his part, the UFC star added to the rumors when he posted to Instagram hinting that he will box Mayweather again.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

However, if Dana White has a say, the rematch won’t happen. During a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, the UFC president shut down talk of Conor McGregor boxing Floyd Mayweather again. Once again, White reiterated that the Irishman will return soon in the octagon.

“Not me, I’m not talking about that. [Conor’s return] will be in the cage. Conor’s looking to come back the end of this year, early next year… When I do talk to Conor, Conor wants to fight. Conor gets all kinds of offers for movie roles and all these other things that he could go and do and make money. He doesn’t want to do any of that. Conor wants to fight.” (h/t MMAFighting)

As far as who Conor McGregor could face in his return, Dana White has previously stated that he likes a matchup with Michael Chandler. For his part, Floyd Mayweather is set to face Mikuru Asakura later this year in RIZIN.

What do you think about Dana White’s comments? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2? Sound off in the comments below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below