Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy scratched from UFC 276

Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy will not be sharing the Octagon at UFC 276 after all.

During the UFC Vegas 57 broadcast, it was announced that Tate vs. Murphy is off the July 2 PPV card. The bout was scheduled to be on the main card.

Details are scarce at this time but Ariel Helwani has noted he was told the issue is with Murphy.

Not looking great to find a super late replacement for Tate, I’m told. Was a big one for her, flyweight debut. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Lauren Murphy x Miesha Tate is canceled, per the broadcast. I’m told it’s an issue with Murphy. No word on what they’ll do with Tate yet.

“Not looking great to find a super late replacement for Tate, I’m told. Was a big one for her, flyweight debut.”

As Ariel mentioned, this is a tough break for Tate. She has expressed her excitement about moving down to the women’s flyweight division.

Earlier this month, she told Helwani on the MMA Hour that Talia Santos laid the blueprint on how to have success against reigning UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“She [Taila Santos] wrestled, this is what I’ve been saying the whole time. We already know what happens when people strike with Valentina, it’s not a great day for those people. But, even with what you saw with Julianna Pena if we can dial back it a minute, yeah she got arm barred she made a mistake… But, she got taken down by Julianna, and this is the second time she’s gotten taken down by someone who wrestles.”

Miesha Tate continued, “She out scrambled Valentina on the ground, and these are things I’ve been saying I could do. I am capable of doing these things. I’m capable of making this fight more interesting than people who are too timid to go in and grab Valentina Shevchenko… I believe that Valentina went in with a little bit of an injury, sure, that could’ve played a role in her footwork and ability to defend on the ground. But, I’m licking my chops.”