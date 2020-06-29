Mickey Gall releases statement following loss to Mike Perry at UFC on ESPN 12

UFC welterweight Mickey Gall has released a statement on Instagram after his defeat to Mike Perry at UFC on ESPN 12.

It was a bad night at the office for Gall as he was outclassed by Perry in a fairly one-sided unanimous decision win. The loss dropped Gall to a 6-3 professional MMA record, with this serving as his second loss in his last three fights.

Gall, who was wearing his wounds from the fight, jumped on Instagram to address his fans and critics after Perry’s hand was raised.

“Lost a decision,” Gall wrote in the caption for his post. “Fun fight for me. Much love everybody. I appreciate you guys. No excuses. I know who I am I’m holding my head high. I’ll be back in the octagon soon & better than ever. Gonna grow from this little loss. No where in the world would I have rather been tonight. Believe that. See you soon. I’m still full of love and gratitude. Thanks for the love always (*when the @ufc gets back from fight island to America)”.

In the post itself, Gall noted that he felt as if he was occasionally getting the better of “Platinum” in the stand-up — only for his grappling, ironically enough, to let him down. At the age of just 28, though, it still seems as if the man who toppled CM Punk still has a lot to give in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

While Gall has highlighted August as a potential return date for him in what would be a pretty quick turnaround, the aforementioned Perry is focusing on a much bigger target.

“I want to go to South Florida and work with Yoel Romero and feel that 185lbs weight class. Man, 170lbs is such a great place for me, but I want to fight Darren Till. I do want to fight that guy,” Perry said post-fight.

“I mean, if I see him in person I’m going to fight him. Nobody’s going to stop me. I’m going to grab him, I’m going to stick my finger into his eye, and I’m going to get a hold of him. I’ll say it out loud because I don’t care.”

Till is set to return to the Octagon on July 25 as he prepares to square off against Robert Whittaker in a huge middleweight showdown.