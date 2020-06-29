Eddie Alvarez discusses how fighters can avoid becoming “a slave to a promotion”

ONE Championship star Eddie Alvarez has spoken out about how fighters can avoid becoming a “slave” to MMA promotions.

While the subject of fighter pay has always been a hot topic in mixed martial arts, the current pandemic really does seem to have magnified the issue — both in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and beyond.

The aforementioned Alvarez has always been fairly outspoken on this issue, to the point where he has now taken to social media in order to give young fighters tips regarding their finances and how to remain stable in the sport.

“If you never save and Never invest , You will always be a slave to a promotion and ‘Need’ to fight to get by and stay afloat,” Alvarez wrote. “Fighting in all does not pay much to athletes. But it’s also true that the majority of athletes are financially Irresponsible and not disciplined”.

Alvarez hasn’t always been particularly kind to his former employers when discussing his own personal experiences in MMA, but at the same time, he’s also been incredibly honest. Prior to the above remarks, Alvarez urged fighters to learn and understand their worth.

“No1 listened to me when I left and explain that fighters need Better pay. Now the largest names in the sport are speaking out , I love this sport and the promotions that provides our stages . But understand that it is Just a Stage! without the men n women willing to fight on it”.

“Fighters have the ability to fill an arena and home audience . We also have the ability to leave a stage empty with nothing … I wish more fighters understood how valuable they are, and glad that some are recognizing their worth”.

Eddie Alvarez last fought back in August 2019 when he submitted former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang in the Philippines. Now, “The Underground King” is set to continue his pursuit of the ONE Lightweight Championship when the promotion returns to action later this year.

In regards to the fighter pay argument, it doesn’t appear as if the situation is going to calm down any time soon.