Mickey Gall reacts following upset submission win over Jordan Williams at UFC Vegas 32

UFC welterweight Mickey Gall reacted following his upset submission win over Jordan Williams on the UFC Vegas 32 preliminary card.

Gall was a +150 betting underdog against Williams on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 32, but he proved the oddsmakers and the doubters wrong when he finished Williams in the first round by submission after dropping him early and knocking his opponent down to the mat. It was arguably the best we have ever seen Gall look in the Octagon since joining the UFC five years ago. With UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown in his corner cheering him on and giving him instructions, Gall looked like an absolute here savage against Williams.

Taking to his social media following the event, Gall reacted to picking up the victory.

Got the win. All love

With the win over Williams, Gall improved to 6-3 overall in the UFC with five of those wins coming by submission over Williams, George Sullivan, Sage Northcutt, Mike Jackson, and CM Punk. Although Gall came into the UFC with only one professional MMA fight on his record, he has managed to stick around the UFC for half a decade now and he appears to be improving at age 29. After dropping his last fight to Mike Perry last year by decision in a disappointing performance, Gall’s back was up against the wall this weekend against Williams, and he got the job done in an impressive fashion. While it wasn’t enough to earn him a $50,000 bonus on a night full of action, it was still a great victory for the youngster.

As for what’s next for Gall, it seems likely that he will fight someone else in the mid-tier of the welterweight division, someone like his mentor Brown’s last opponent Dhiego Lima.

