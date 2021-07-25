Bryce Mitchell interested in fighting fellow grappler Ryan Hall “if that’s what the fans want to see”

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is interested in fighting fellow grappler Ryan Hall “if that’s what the fans want to see.”

Mitchell is the No. 11 ranked featherweight on the UFC roster after going 5-0 in his first five fights in the Octagon, including notable wins over the likes of Andre Fili and Charles Rosa. Mitchell hasn’t fought since last October, but he is hopefully going to get back into the Octagon in the coming months and perform for the fans again, and one fight that many fans want to see is a dream grappling matchup against fellow grappling-based featherweight Hall. This has been a fight that fans have wanted to see for quite some time, and with Mitchell currently without an opponent, Hall is certainly a potential adversary.

Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch, Mitchell confirmed his interest in fighting Hall if that’s what the fans want to see. It’s worth noting the question was asked before Hall was knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 264 earlier this month, but regardless, it appears that this matchup between two talented grapplers could be on both fighters’ future radars.

“I think a lot of people would like that (fight), and if that’s what the fans want to see, then, I’m of course interested in it because it’s all about what the fans want to see and making people watch,” Mitchell said.

Of course, Mitchell knows that he will have to fight whoever the UFC matchmakers put in front of him, joking that if he had his pick of the litter, he’d fight Floyd Mayweather.

“But I have little to no power as to who I fight. If I controlled who I fought, I’d be fighting Floyd Mayweather in this yard right here. Just right out there in the back. I’d fight Floyd Mayweather for free,” Mitchell said.

Do you want to see Bryce Mitchell fight against Ryan Hall?