UFC Vegas 32 Bonus Report: Darren Elkins earns POTN bonus

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen.

The highly anticipated men’s bantamweight main event turned out to be an absolute war. TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go toe-to-toe for twenty-five straight minutes in what was a thrilling back and forth affair. Dillashaw appears to injure his knee in the opening round of the contest but fought through adversity to go on to earn a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 32, men’s bantamweight fighters Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva squared off in hopes of moving up the promotions ranks. The bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair and after fifteen minutes of heart pounding action Paiva was awarded a majority decision win.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Bantamweight fighters Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva were awarded ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling contest on tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 co-main event. The fight went the distance and Paiva was awarded a majority decision win.

Performance of the night: Darren Elkins earned an extra $50k for his thrilling comeback TKO victory over Darrick Minner.

Performance of the night: Adrian Yanez pocketed an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over fellow highly touted prospect Randy Costa.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 32 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!