What’s next for TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Vegas 32?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 32, former bantamweight champ, TJ Dillashaw made his return to the Octagon against Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw and Sandhagen were supposed to meet in May but a cut above Dillashaw’s eye forced the scrap to be postponed to now. The former champ was also coming off a two-year USADA suspension for EPO use. Sandhagen, meanwhile, was coming off back-to-back highlight-reel KO wins over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes.

In the end, it was Dillashaw winning a very close split decision. It was a back-and-forth fight with Sandhagen opening up the cut and Dillashaw hurting his knee early on. However, the former champ used his grappling and striking to end up edging out the decision.

Now, following UFC Vegas 32, here’s what I think should be next for TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen.

TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw said he would reclaim his UFC title ahead of his return fight and he took a big step towards that on Saturday.

Although Dillashaw dealt with some adversity with his knee and the cut, he kept pushing the pace and landed some good shots on Sandhagen. The former champ’s wrestling was also a big difference and despite being out for two-and-a-half years, Dillashaw didn’t miss a step.

Now, after the win, there is no question Dillashaw’s next fight will be against the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2. The title fight has been agreed to for UFC 267 in October which sets up a fight against Dillashaw to take place in early to mid-2022. The time off also always Dillashaw to heal up his knee and potentially get surgery to remove the scar tissue around his eye.

Cory Sandhagen

Although Sandhagen lost the fight at UFC Vegas 32, his stock didn’t take much of a hit.

Sandhagen had moments and held his own with one of the best bantamweights of all time. However, his grappling defense played a factor in his loss which he will no doubt look to improve on in the months ahead.

Despite losing to Dillashaw, Sandhagen didn’t take much damage and he could very well return later this year. A logical next scrap is to take on Rob Font in either a Fight Night main event or on a pay-per-view card in November or December.

Who do you think should be next for TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Vegas 32?