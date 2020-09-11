Michelle Waterson looks forward to “hot mess” in UFC Vegas 10 fight with Angela Hill

UFC strawweight contender Michelle Waterson is looking forward to a “hot mess” of a fight against Angela Hill this weekend.

Waterson is attempting to end a two-fight losing streak with her last outing being a controversial split decision defeat against Carla Esparza. Angela Hill, on the other hand, also wants to get back into the win column after a questionable split decision loss – with hers coming at the hands of Claudia Gadelha.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Waterson confirmed that she isn’t planning on making this a particularly technical fight.

“The gameplan is to win the fight, regardless of where it goes,” Waterson said. “But also, I’m really eager to get in there and put some damage on. I think I’ve gotten away from that just under the pressure of trying to climb the ladder and just trying to win, and forgetting about what the objective of fighting is. The purpose of it is to put the most damage on the other person. I’m excited to get in there and put some damage on her.”

“The ultimate goal is getting my hand raised,” Waterson added. “As far as proving something here or there, I think that I’ve been fighting for so long, and it’s funny because you can kind of get caught in this routine of fighting, and for me, it’s kind of weird how it comes full circle where it’s really exciting to just get in there and fight.

“I don’t care for it to be technical. I don’t care for it to be pretty. It probably will turn into a mess, but that’s what fights are sometimes, and so I’m looking forward to it being a hot mess.”

These words from Waterson echo what she said during a recent appearance on BJPENN.com’s Just Scrap Radio:

“Angela is a volume striker and when she gets in the flow of things, her striking is crisp,” she said. “I have better footwork and a bit more creativity so we will see come September 12.

“Finishes are some of those things you can’t force,” Waterson added. “I’ve been fighting top-10 girls since I’ve been in the UFC. Once you hit that caliber of fighters it is harder to get finishes.”

“I wish she will shoot because I will submit her so fast. She will try and stand and bang with me, it will be fun. I am known for my striking but I have a lot of submissions on my record and my wrestling is very strong,” Waterson said. “Carla was only able to take me down once in the last 30 seconds in the first round. I’m one of the more well-rounded fighters in the division.”

Do you think Michelle Waterson will get it done this Saturday?