Israel Adesanya says a fight with Jon Jones is still a part of his plan despite ‘Bones’ move to heavyweight

Israel Adesanya believes a fight against Jon Jones is still on the cards in the future despite “Bones” moving up to heavyweight.

Adesanya is currently busy preparing for his huge Middleweight Championship fight against Paulo Costa at the end of the month, but that doesn’t mean people have forgotten about the months of back and forth jabs between the champion and UFC legend Jon Jones.

During a virtual press conference ahead of UFC 253, Adesanya gave his thoughts on the Jones rivalry and whether or not the two will ever face off in the Octagon.

“I still have that in mind, it’s still part of my plan,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “But let me ask you this, how many years has Jon Jones been in the UFC? And he only just moved up in weight, right?

“So why would he or anyone else expect me to move up in weight when I just got the belt rather than defend my belt like he has and create a legacy before jumping up in weight? So I’m sticking to my plan. I’m never going to let anyone make me fold or make me make a move ahead of schedule. I’m sticking to my plan.”

At the moment, of course, Adesanya is focused on his imminent fight with Costa.

“He’s dumb,” Adesanya said of his rival on ESPN. “He’s dumb and he walks forward and he throws shots. That’s what makes it really exciting, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to this big, inflated ignoramus, running up on me, trying to throw shots as I keep moving and sticking him.

“Like I said, he’s dumb,” Adesanya added. “But that’s what makes him dangerous, as well, because he’s not scared to walk forward and just throw, and he’s strong. But the same thing happens when they step in the cage with me. When they see me, they feel me. They say, ‘Oh my God – he’s a lot stronger than I thought. Oh my God – he’s a lot bigger than I thought.’”

Do you think Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones will ever fight?