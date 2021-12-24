Michel Prazeres rips USADA for punishment over fertility treatment: “This is not a steroid, this is a medication”

Former UFC fighter Michel Prazeres has heavily criticized USADA for handing him a four-year suspension, which initially led to his retirement.

Prazeres will not be able to compete until summer 2025 after testing positive for “the banned substances clomiphene and its metabolites (desethyl-clomiphene, clomiphene M1, and clomiphene M2), oxandrolone metabolites, and the exogenous administration of testosterone”.

The 40-year-old Brazilian is coming off the back of consecutive defeats but was reportedly scheduled to return to action this month, prior to this incident taking place. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the veteran spoke candidly about what had happened.

“I told [USADA] everything. I said my wife and I were doing treatment to have another baby,” Prazeres said. “This is not a steroid, this is a medication. They interviewed me, my wife and my doctor, they took all the receipts and medical records, the exams I’ve done, and these sons of b*tches still do that?”

“USADA is a b*tch, it’s a wh*re,” Prazeres said. “They punish the person as they please.”

“I made money [in the UFC] but I prefer my peace,” Prazeres said. “How am I not going to give my wife a child because of USADA and the UFC? F*ck them. My family comes first. [MMA] ends, but family is forever.

“I couldn’t give a sh*t [about USADA],” he continued. “I can fight in Brazil, I can make money in Brazil.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

As he noted in the final sentence, it appears as if he will continue competing – just not under the UFC umbrella.

