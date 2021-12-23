UFC veteran Michel Prazeres retires after receiving 4-year suspension from USADA

UFC welterweight veteran Michel Prazeres has been handed a four-year suspension from the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) following a second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

On Thursday USADA officials announced:

“Prazeres received his first violation after testing positive for boldenone and served a two-year period of ineligibility beginning on March 9, 2019,” USADA officials wrote.

“Prazeres, 40, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolites (desethyl-clomiphene, clomiphene M1, and clomiphene M2), oxandrolone metabolites, and the exogenous administration of testosterone and/or its precursors as the result of urine samples collected out-of-competition on August 27, 2021, September 16, 2021, October 15, 2021, and November 2, 2021.”

The harsh penalty was handed down because specialized testing was done in order to detect the banned substances in Prazeres system.

“Prazeres’ urine sample was analyzed using a specialized test, known as Carbon Isotope Ratio (CIR) testing, that differentiates between anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) naturally produced by the body and prohibited anabolic agents of external origin,” USADA officials stated.

“The CIR test confirmed the presence of testosterone and/or its precursors of external origin in Prazeres’ urine sample.”

As this is Prazeres second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy, stiffer penalties were handed out, resulting in him not being able to compete again until on or after August 27th, 2025.

All that said, this would mean that Michel Prazeres would be eligible to return to the cage at age 44. The Brazilian has apparently decided to retire from competition citing it would be too long for him to be out of commission (via MMAFighting).

Prazeres (26-3) has been in the UFC since 2013 having an overall record of 10-3 with notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Zak Cummings, Josh Burkman, Des Green, and Mairbek Taisumov. His three losses in the UFC came against Kevin Lee, Ismail Naurdiev and Paulo Thiago in his promotional debut.

