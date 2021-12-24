Hector Lombard wants to fight “’fake f*ck” Tyron Woodley for attempting to pick up his girl: “You know, he likes the smell of other people’s..”

Former UFC fighter Hector Lombard has torn into Tyron Woodley and confirmed that he wants to fight the ex-champion.

Lombard, 43, hasn’t fought in mixed martial arts since his defeat to Thales Leites in September 2018. What he has done, though, is make the transition over to bare-knuckle boxing. He’s currently got a 3-1 record, although he did lose the BKFC cruiserweight championship to Lorenzo Hunt last month.

A few months prior, he picked a fight with Tyron Woodley – the man who was knocked out by Jake Paul over the weekend.

Now, in an interview with MMA Junkie, he’s explained why he did it.

“I’ve always been interested to fight that fake f*ck,” Lombard said. “I told you guys a long time ago, he’s a fake f*ck. He tried to pick up other people’s girls – not only mine, any girl that moved around, he tried to pick her up. Like, he feels that he deserves everything, and listen, it’s not about the girl because everybody, you know, when I made a post, everybody’s thinking about that I have feelings for the girl. No, I have feelings for the action of this clown that you think is your friend. You think like he can be your buddy, and here he is trying to get a hold of the girl.

“You know, he likes the smell of other people’s – I won’t say no more. But I do want the smoke.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It may seem unorthodox, but we’ve come to learn that just about anything is possible in this crazy era of combat sports.

Do you think there is a chance we will see Hector Lombard take on Tyron Woodley in BKFC? If so, who would you back to secure the win? Let us know your thoughts on this rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!