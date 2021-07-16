Michel Pereira wants five-round fight against “crazy guy” Nate Diaz: “Fans will gain a lot from this”

UFC welterweight Michel Pereira wants a five-round fight against “crazy guy” Nate Diaz, suggesting that the “fans will gain a lot from this.”

Pereira is coming off of an absolute war against Niko Price at UFC 264 in a fight he won via back-and-forth unanimous decision. Pereira has now won three straight fights overall following previous wins over Zelim Imadaev and Khaos Williams, and he improved to 4-2 overall in the UFC with the win over Price. With momentum in tow, Pereira had a name in mind, and following his win at UFC 264, Pereira took the mic and called out Diaz once again. Pereira has called out Diaz in the past and he did so once again after beating Price.

Speaking to AG Fight following UFC 264, Pereira once again called out Diaz for a fight, explaining that he believes it would be a fan-friendly fight that the fans love.

“I want to do a fight with Nate Diaz because I think he’s really funny fighting. He’s a really crazy guy. So, I wanted to do a fight with him for the two of us to ‘slap the slap’, take out mortals, turn it up in there, do some crazy things. Fans will gain a lot from this,” Pereira said.

Diaz will have plenty of options for his next opponent following his recent loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Even though Diaz lost that fight, his stock went up because he was able to nearly come back and win in the fifth round. As such, Diaz is being called out by some of the top fighters in the sport right now in Dustin Poirier. But if he wants to fight Pereira and the UFC wants this fight, then the Brazilian says he will make it happen.

Do you want to see a five-round welterweight bout between Michel Pereira and Nate Diaz?