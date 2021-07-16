Miesha Tate excited to start second title run at UFC Vegas 31: “I will take them out one at a time until I’m the world champion”

Miesha Tate is excited to start her title run at UFC Vegas 31, saying that “I will take them out one at a time until I’m the world champion.”

At age 34, Tate is returning to mixed martial arts following a five-year retirement that saw her become a mom for the first time. Even after taking several years off the sport following back-to-back losses to Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington in 2016, Tate is confident she can get back to where she was once before, and that’s at the top of 135lbs as champ.

Ahead of her comeback fight against Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31, Tate once again made it known that she is not coming back just for a paycheck. Even after taking off so much time, “Cupcake” is confident that she can make noise and become a “Mom Champ.”

“I’m not coming back to play games; it’s not a sport you play around with. I’m coming back to be the very best, and I’m training at all times to be and to beat the very best, regardless of who is standing in front of me. Nobody will get underestimated, and there will always be gold in the back of my mind. Every person that I fight will be the world champion in my eyes, and I will take them out one at a time until I’m the world champion with the target on my back,” Tate said (via UFC).

Although Tate hasn’t fought in five years and hasn’t won since beating Holly Holm at UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz 1, she is still confident that she has all the skills necessary to make a run for the title in a division that is always in need of new challengers for Nunes.

Do you think Miesha Tate has what it takes to win the UFC women’s bantamweight title?