Dustin Poirier responds to middleweight challenge from Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has responded after receiving a middleweight challenge from fellow UFC superstar Nate Diaz.

Poirier (28-6 MMA) emerged victorious in his rubber match against Conor McGregor at last Saturday’s UFC 264 event and is now expected to be the first man to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

With that said, Nate Diaz attempted to lure ‘The Diamond’ into accepting a middleweight fight earlier this evening.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) tweeted out a photo of he and Dustin Poirier squaring off for their previously slated bout at UFC 244 and captions it “185lbs. Pull-up.”

It did not take long for Dustin Poirier to respond to the ‘Stockton Slugger’ as he recently shared the following rebuttal.

I'd touch you up at any weight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were previously slated to collide in a lightweight contest at UFC 230 in 2018. However, the bout fell apart for multiple reasons and never ended up being rescheduled.

Nate Diaz most recently competed at last month’s UFC 263 event, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in a welterweight contest. The Stockton native nearly finished the British fighter in round five, but wound up being handed a loss as he was outpointed in the first four rounds.

As for Dustin Poirier, the former interim lightweight champion is now riding a three-fighting winning streak and has won 8 of his past 9 bouts overall. Poirier’s most recent setback came at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he lost to by way of submission at UFC 242 in September of 2019.

