Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price added to July’s blockbuster UFC 264 event

The UFC has officially added Michel Pereira vs Niko Price to their insanely stacked UFC 264 event that’s set to take place on July 10.

UFC 264 is set to feature one of the biggest fights of the year as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier prepare to meet for the third time in their trilogy bout. In addition to that, however, we’re also going to be treated to a variety of other amazing fights – including this one.

As first reported by Ag Fight before being confirmed by the UFC, rising welterweight contenders Niko Price and Michel Pereira will meet at T-Mobile Arena in a huge fight for the division.

Pereira is set to return to the Octagon after a three-fight year in 2020, with his hope being that he can extend his winning streak to three after victories over Zelim Imadaev and Khaos Williams.

On the flip side, Niko Price needs to get back on the horse after a difficult year in 2020. He was stopped by Vicente Luque after a doctor deemed him unable to continue, and then against Donald Cerrone, he was deducted one point for repeated eye pokes which meant he wound up with a majority draw instead of a win. After that, the bout was ruled a no contest when it was revealed Price tested positive for carboxy THC.

For Price you’d have to imagine this is a must-win for him if he’s genuinely serious about going on to become a title contender a 170 pounds. Pereira, though, is still a work in progress at 27 years old and will continue to entertain regardless of whether he wins or loses.

Who do you think will win this fight between Michel Pereira and Niko Price? Do you think it could end up being a fight of the night contender? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!