Michel Pereira responds to callout from former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson

Michel Pereira has accepted Stephen Thompson‘s challenge and is actively pushing for a fight against the veteran.

While he may no longer be in title contention after back-to-back losses against Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, there’s no denying that Stephen Thompson is still one of the most intriguing fighters to watch at 170 pounds. The 39-year-old wants to stick around and continue to prove himself at the elite level, which is what he plans on doing later this year in the form of a match-up against rising prospect Michel Pereira.

In a recent interview, ‘Wonderboy’ had the following to say about his idea.

“I’m looking at Michel Pereira, I think that would be an awesome fight. He’s an up-and-coming guy who’s definitely down to bang and strike,” Thompson said to BJPENN.com. “I think he also called me out on social media, so I think that would be a good fight for sure. Michel Pereira would be a fun one, that one interests me for sure. He’s exciting, I’m exciting. My last few guys that I had strike we on Fight of the Night and won bonuses so I think that would be a fun fight for sure.”

In a response via social media, Pereira has made it crystal clear that he’s interested too.

“i want to fight him and he wants to fight me i don’t understand why this fight is not happening @ufc @UFCBrasil @espnmma @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 @combate @WonderboyMMA”

The eccentric Brazilian isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea within the context of the UFC but with a five-fight win streak to his name, nobody can deny just how fun he is to watch.

Are you intrigued to see what a fight between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira would look like? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!