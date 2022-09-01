Photo | Alex Pereira is looking huge ahead of UFC 281 title fight with Israel Adesanya

In a recently released shot, Alex Pereira appears to be bigger than ever heading into his UFC 281 fight against Israel Adesanya.

Despite being just 3-0 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira has already earned a shot at the UFC middleweight title following his knockout win over Sean Strickland this summer. The man known as ‘Poatan’ has made quite the impression on the promotion since his debut less than a year ago and this November, at Madison Square Garden, he’ll attempt to reach the top of the mountain at 185 pounds.

He’ll be taking on long-time rival Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. It’ll serve as the third combat sports meeting between the pair as in their first two collisions, both of which took place in kickboxing, Pereira walked away with the win.

There are many different ways in which this fight could go but all we’re focused on right now is this insane shot of Pereira stood next to UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes.

Reyes is supposed to be fighting in a weight class that is 20 pounds higher than Pereira’s and yet, Alex is the one who looks like an absolute giant. That just shows how much effort he puts in to cut down to middleweight, and in equal measure, it sends a reminder to Adesanya that he can’t afford to have an off night at Madison Square Garden.

‘Stylebender’ will be seen as the favourite by the masses, but ruling out someone like Pereira could prove to be a huge mistake.

What are your thoughts on the size of Alex Pereira heading into UFC 281? Do you think he has a chance at defeating Israel Adesanya for the belt?