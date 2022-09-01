Leon Edwards coach Dave Lovell has a message for “little redneck” Colby Covington: “Call him Sir Leon Scott from this day on”

Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell has sent a message to Colby Covington following Leon’s UFC 278 title win.

For many years now, Colby Covington has been known as a man who likes to talk a fair bit both in and out of the Octagon. ‘Chaos’ isn’t afraid to step on anyone’s toes and as a result of that, he’s made quite a few enemies – many of whom he’s shared the cage with.

Someone he hasn’t met as of yet, though, is Leon Edwards, who is now the UFC welterweight champion after knocking off Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 278.

Colby has had some harsh words for ‘Rocky’ in the past but now, Edwards is the one holding the cards as the king of the division.

advertisement - continue reading below

When discussing the former interim champ in a recent interview, Leon’s coach Dave Lovell had an important message to send to Covington.

“Colby, you little redneck, you can stay furthermore,” Lovell said. “It’s [Leon’s] time to talk. It’s his time to let these so-called big mouths – Colby called him what? Didn’t even call him by his name. What was he calling him? Leon Scott? Well, I’ve got news for him now. It’s not Leon Scott. Call him Sir Leon Scott from this day on.

“When we get around to you [Covington], we’ll deal with you, mate.”

advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA Junkie

When it comes to Colby’s route back to the title, you’d have to think he has to win at least one more fight due to Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev and Jorge Masvidal all still being in the mix.

Edwards, meanwhile, can sit back and keep on enjoying his victory lap.

What do you think would happen if we saw Colby Covington challenge Leon Edwards for the belt? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below