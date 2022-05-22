UFC Vegas 55 Results: Michel Pereira defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Michel Pereira taking on Santiago Ponzinibbio.
Pereira (27-11 MMA) enters the contest on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Andre Fialho. ‘Demolidor’ has gone 5-2 during his seven-fight UFC career.
Meanwhile, Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event with hopes of rebounding from his split decision loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 269. The Argentine has gone 1-2 since returning to action in 2021.
Round one of the UFC Vegas 55 co-main event begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio comes forward quickly. Michel Pereira bounces along the cage and then throws a front kick. He follows that up with a right hand over the top but gets clipped with an accidental eye poke from the Argentine fighter. We have a brief break and then restart. Pereira with a low kick. ‘Ponz’ returns fire with one of his own. Michel with a big right hand over the top. Santiago eats the shot and returns fire with a jab to the body. A low kick lands for Pereira as Ponzinibbio attempts to get inside. The Brazilian with a flurry and then pushes Santiago up against the cage. He lets the position go and the fighters circle back to the center. Michael Pereira loads up on a big right hand but misses. Santiago Ponzinibbio pushes forward with a combination. Pereira counters with a short left. A big right hand lands for Pereira and Ponzinibbio appears to be stunned. The Brazilian moves in to attack but ‘Ponz’ appears to be ok. A nice front kick from Pereira finds a home. Santiago counters with a good right hand. Michel returns fire with one of his own. The horn sounds to end round one.
Round two of the UFC Vegas 55 co-main event begins and Michel Pereira is quickly back on the attack. He lands a nice combination and then circles out of range. Ponzinibbio lands a low kick but gets countered by a right hand over the top. A big low kick and then a hard body kick land for the Brazilian now. He is putting the pressure on Santiago in this round. ‘Ponz’ looks to setup his jab. Pereira narrowly misses with a standing knee. He connects with a good left hook. A low kick now from Pereira. Big shots now from both men. Santiago Ponzinibbio connects with a pair of lefts. Pereira fires back with a right and then a left hook that appears to stun the Argentine. Still, ‘Ponz’ continues to press forward. He attacks the body as Pereira goes high. A sharp left hand connects for Santiago. He shoots in and scores a takedown to close out round two.
Round three of the UFC Vegas 55 co-headliner begins and Michel Pereira gets to work quickly with his right hand. He lands a hard low kick followed by another sharp right. Santiago Ponzinibbio returns fire with a combination. Pereira with a right hand. ‘Ponz’ goes to the body with a jab. The Argentine with a double jab. Michel swings and misses with a big right. Ponzinibbio lands a low kick. He follows that up with a good right. This fight is very close with two minutes remaining. Both men are swinging wildly now. Pereira misses with a big right over the top. Ponzinibbio with a good jab and then a hard low kick. He looks for a takedown but it is not there. Michel Pereira with a kick to the body and then a left hand over the top. ‘Ponz’ returns fire. This fight is crazy. Santiago lands a left and then shoots for a takedown. Michel Pereira denies the attempt and lands a big right. Ponzinibbio with a good combination. The horn sounds to end round three.
Official UFC Vegas 55 Result: Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his decision victory over Ponzinibbio this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments.