Khamzat Chimaev calls out Leon Edwards following news of Kamaru Usman’s lingering hand injury

Khamzat Chimaev is calling for a showdown with Leon Edwards amid Kamaru Usman’s lingering hand issues.

Edwards is expected to be the next contender for Usman’s UFC Welterweight Championship. Initial reports indicated that the UFC was targeting the title fight for International Fight Week this July.

Unfortunately, Usman’s hand hasn’t been healing as quickly as hoped. He told explained to The Underground that he can risk permanent damage if he rushes his return.

“The issue with tendons is there is no blood flow there, especially when they’re in your hands. So it takes a lot longer, and not just that way. It’s also right on top of my knuckle. It’s right on that money maker, right there. This is the one I’m going to make contact with very quick.”

Kamaru Usman continued, “If I don’t give it the appropriate time to heal properly, then I’m just going to split it right back open and I’m out for a whole year, potentially worse. [I could] do irreparable damage to where I couldn’t potentially fight again. That’s not a chance I’m willing to take right now… I’m listening to the doctors and I’m making sure that I’m healthy. Once I’m healthy, I’ll be the first one back in there.”

Khamzat Chimaev caught wind of the situation and he has let Leon Edwards know that he’s ready to throw down.

“Let’s fight.”

Chimaev and Edwards had been booked to fight one another and the UFC made several attempts to rebook the bout. It never panned out as both men were diagnosed with COVID-19. Chimaev ended up having lingering effects and went as far as to contemplate his fighting career.

Chimaev recovered and is fresh off a three-round war against Gilbert Burns. “Borz” won the fight via unanimous decision.