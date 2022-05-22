x
Floyd Mayweather drops Don Moore with a nasty body shot in Abu Dhabi (Video)

Floyd Mayweather gave Don Moore a beatdown in Abu Dhabi.

Mayweather and Moore collided in an eight-round exhibition match on May 21. The bout was initially supposed to take place atop a helipad in Dubai. Plans changed after the passing of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

The event was quickly rescheduled for May 21 with a full crowd on hand. Mayweather vs. Moore served as the main event and it was a one-sided thrashing.

“Money” dropped Moore with a body shot in the final round. Earlier in the fight, he even had a chat with the commentary team.

After the exhibition, which didn’t have an official winner, Floyd Mayweather told reporters that there was a lot of uncertainty going into the card.

“It’s been a little rollercoaster ride for all of the fighters. I want to commend the fighters on just being patient. These types of things happen in life, we go through ups, we go through downs but we stand strong, stand together and we made it happen.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone that’s here. I want to say thank you to everyone in the whole UAE for having patience and all of the fighters up here who are unbelievable and the sponsors.”

The boxing legend went on to confirm that he will be fighting in the UAE again but his next opponent is a mystery for now.

“I will bring another fight back to the UAE this year. [It] is a secret. I don’t want to let the cat out the bag right now. But we have an opponent, and I choose the UAE.”

On the undercard of Mayweather vs. Moore, Anderson Silva was in action against Bruno Machado. That fight also didn’t have an official winner but it was clear that Silva dominated the fight. He even knocked Machado down at one point.

