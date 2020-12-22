Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.’s drug test results come back clean

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. both produced clean drug testing results following their special exhibition fight in November.

Tyson and Jones, 54 and 51 years old respectively, met in an eight-round heavyweight exhibition on November 28 in Los Angeles. Heading into the fight, which was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), both men underwent drug testing administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).

While there was certainly speculation that the two aging boxing legends would need a little extra help to get into fighting shape, both ultimately produced clean drug test results. California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster confirmed this news to MMA Fighting.

Because Tyson and Jones met in an exhibition, the commission did not score the fight. However, a trio of celebrity judges did score the fight remotely, ruling it a draw.

While many onlookers felt that Tyson did enough to win the unofficial decision after eight rounds, both men put forth admirable performances, and from the sounds of it, both could end up back in the boxing ring again in the future.

“I thought so,” Tyson said post-fight when asked if he thought he had done enough to win. “I’m good with a draw… I entertained the crowd, the crowd was happy with it. Sometimes that two minutes felt like three minutes. I’m just happy I got this under my belt and I’m going to continue to go further and do more, absolutely.”

“We gotta do this again,” Jones echoed. “Everybody loves Mike, I love Mike too. But it’s tough to take the punches from Mike, so I’ll go talk to my family, see how they feel about it.”

What were your impressions on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing match in October? Are you surprised to learn that both men’s drug tests came back clean? Let us know in the comments section.