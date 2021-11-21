Michael Chiesa issues statement following loss to Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 43

Michael Chiesa has issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Sean Brady at tonight’s UFC Vegas 43 event.

Chiesa (18-6 MMA) had entered Saturday’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first round submission loss to Vicente Luque in his previous Octagon appearance at UFC 265.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (15-0 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squared off with ‘Maverick’ at UFC Vegas 43. The Philadelphia native was coming off a submission win over Jake Matthews in his most previous effort at UFC 259.

Tonight’s ‘Chiesa vs Brady’ matchup proved to be a grueling three round affair. Sean Brady was able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to seemingly get the better of Michael Chiesa in rounds one and two. However, ‘Maverick’ was able to storm back with a big final five minutes leaving the result in the hands of the judges. After fifteen minutes of action, Brady was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 43 Result: Sean Brady def. Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

After string together four straight wins, Chiesa has now lost two fights in a row and dropped out of title contention.

The 33-year-old veteran took to Instagram shortly following tonight’s setback where he issued the following statement to his fans while paying respect to Sean Brady.

“Disappointed I didn’t get the win tonight but I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t have fun out there. Nothing but respect for @seanbradymma and the Philly crew.” – Chiesa wrote.

