Miesha Tate reacts following loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43

Miesha Tate has issued a statement following her unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in tonight’s UFC Vegas 43 headliner.

Tate (19-8 MMA) had entered Saturday’s main event looking to build off her third round TKO victory over Marion Reneau from back in July. That win had marked Miesha’s first since March of 2016, when she had submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the promotions 135lbs title.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (12-2 MMA) was looking to rebound when she squared off with ‘Cupcake’ this evening. The Brazilian had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya in her most previous Octagon appearance.

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 43 main event proved to be a back and forth five-round affair. Miesha Tate found a bit of success with her striking, but it was ultimately the jab and volume from Ketlen Vieira that proved to be the difference maker in the fight. After twenty-five minutes of action the Brazilian was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Shortly following tonight’s disappointing setback, Miesha Tate took to social media where she shared the following message for her fans while congratulating Ketlen Vieira.

Miesha Tate reacts following her loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 pic.twitter.com/XNd8iMJsbh — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) November 21, 2021

“Hey we had fun tonight!! I still feel like I evolved and in truth I was never tied to an outcome. Just happy to enjoy these moments. Thank you as always for the support and congratulations Ketlen Vieira.” – Tate wrote on her Instagram Live.

It will be interesting to see where the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion chooses to go from here. Miesha Tate is now 35-years-old and has lost 3 of her past 4 fights overall.

