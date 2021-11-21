Sean O’Malley trolls Aljamain Sterling while confirming his interest in fighting Adrian Yanez

Sean O’Malley trolled UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling while confirming his interest in fighting Adrian Yanez this March.

O’Malley (14-1 MMA), who is scheduled to return at next month’s UFC 269 event for a bantamweight bout with Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA), raised eyebrows this afternoon when he tweeted “March” following the conclusion of today’s FOTN scrap between Adrian Yanez and Davey Grant.

👀 March — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 20, 2021

As seen above, Sean O’Malley did not initially specify which bantamweight (Yanez or Grant) he was targeting for March. With that, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling asked ‘Suga’ to confirm who he was targeting.

“Who you trynna fight, champ?” Sterling captioned O’Malley’s tweet.

Yanez, champ — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 21, 2021

“Yanez, champ.” – Sean replied.

Aljamain Sterling must not have seen Sean O’Malley’s response and thus he proceeded to take a jab at ‘Suga’ insinuating he was a child.

“Sean O’Malley didn’t we teach you that it’s rude not to answer your parents when we speak to you? Wait till I get home.” – Sterling wrote.

O’Malley quickly pounced at the opportunity to roast ‘Funkmaster’ delivering the following rebbutal.

I’m confused bud. Are you acting again? — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 21, 2021

“I’m confused bud. Are you acting again?” – O’Malley replied.

‘Suga’ was obviously referencing Sterling’s title-earning win at UFC 259, which came via DQ after Petr Yan hit him with an illegal knee.

Aljamain Sterling took the jab well, replying to O’Malley with the following message:

Next time don’t take so long to answer me 😂 https://t.co/p7lhyubYF4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 21, 2021

“Next time don’t take so long to answer me.”

The reigning bantamweight champion, Sterling, recently returned to training after undergoing successful neck surgery. It is expected that ‘Funkmaster’ will rematch Petr Yan in a title unification bout sometime in early 2022.

As for Sean O’Malley, if ‘Suga’ can get by Raulian Paiva next month at UFC 269, he is clearly eyeing Adrian Yanez as his next opponent.

The 27-year-old Texas native, Yanez (15-3 MMA), has gone a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020.