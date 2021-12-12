Julianna Pena explains why she should be considered the first ‘mom’ champ and not Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena explained why she should be considered the first “mom” champ and not Amanda Nunes at tonight’s UFC 269 post-fight presser.

Pena (11-4 MMA) challenged Nunes (21-5 MMA) for the promotions undisputed women’s bantamweight championship this evening in Las Vegas.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was returning to action for the first time since January’s UFC 257 event, where she had scored a submission victory over Sara McMann.

As for Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA), the perennial GOAT of MMA had last competed back in March, where she successfully defended her featherweight strap with a first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson.

Tonight’s ‘Nunes vs. Pena’ co-main event proved to be a wild and absolutely thrilling affair. Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena went to war exchanging heavy punches and kicks inside of the pocket. After a close first round, Pena began to turn the tide in her favor early in round two. She eventually rocked ‘The Lioness’ after landing a flurry of strikes and got the fight to the ground. From there, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ promptly locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Tonight’s shocking setback marked Nunes’ first defeat since September of 2014, when she was stopped by elbows and punches from Cat Zingano.

During tonight’s post-fight press conference a ecstatic Julianna Pena suggested that it is only right for her to be considered the UFC’s first actual ‘mom’ champ.

“All respect to her, but I gave birth to my daughter,” Pena said. “There should be a ‘baddest mom on the planet belt’ if you ask me.”

