Michael Chandler still hopeful Conor McGregor fight happens at welterweight despite Dana White’s comments: “I’m not even close to 155 right now”

Michael Chandler still wants his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor to be at welterweight.

Chandler is set to coach TUF against McGregor and the two will then fight later this year. When the news first dropped, reports came out that the scrap would be at welterweight, and Chandler later confirmed that. Yet, Dana White said on Pat McAfee’s show the fight would be at lightweight, which the former Bellator lightweight champ isn’t a fan of.

Michael Chandler’d thoughts on fighting at 170: pic.twitter.com/vradM37QYR — FunkyScouser (@FunkyScouser) February 14, 2023

“I’ve heard Dana say something about lightweight. (I’m) not even close to 155 right now, we’ll put it that way. I don’t like talking about how much weight I do cut or don’t cut or how big I am or what I weigh,” Chandler said on Instagram Live. “But, ultimately, it would still be a nice little cut, not too comfortable cut down to 170 from where I am at right now. So, I would love to fight at 170, I think Conor wants to fight at 170, I think it makes a ton of sense for us to fight at 170. So, 170 it is. Let’s go with 170. But, once again, like I said, I’m not in charge of that, I’m not in control of that. I have my wishes and preferences of course, but we will see what happens.”

As of right now, the weight at which Chandler and McGregor will fight at is still up in the air. But, Chandler is clear he wants the fight to be at welterweight as he expects that is where the fight will be the best.

Michael Chandler (23-8) is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Since signing with the UFC, Chandler is 2-3 in the Octagon but is ranked fifth at lightweight. His wins in the UFC are both by knockout as he stopped Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker.

Would you like to see Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor at 170?