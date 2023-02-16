Jon Jones refutes notion that Ciryl Gane will be the toughest striker he’s ever faced: “I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet”

Jon Jones doesn’t believe Ciryl Gane will be the toughest striker he has ever faced.

Jones is set to take on Gane in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 for the vacant heavyweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup as it will be Jones’ heavyweight debut and many believe Gane will pose a lot of problems on the feet for Jones which he doesn’t think is true.

No I don’t, Thiago Santos, Lyoto Machida the list goes on. I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet. Guys with very intimidating one strike knockout power. I feel pretty comfortable, and this is definitely not a kickboxing match. https://t.co/uuMBRDu4QL — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“No I don’t, Thiago Santos, Lyoto Machida the list goes on. I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet. Guys with very intimidating one strike knockout power. I feel pretty comfortable, and this is definitely not a kickboxing match,” Jones wrote on Twitter responding to a fan asking if Gane is the best striker he’s faced.

Along with feeling comfortable on the feet against Gane, Jones believes at heavyweight he will have legit one-punch KO power which he didn’t have before.

Not at all, if anything I feel faster and more explosive. Definitely have the knockout power that I didn’t have before. https://t.co/ytblgbjhVr — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“Not at all, if anything I feel faster and more explosive. Definitely have the knockout power that I didn’t have before,” Jones added.

Although Jon Jones is confident he can stand and strike with Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, he knows he has the ability to make this an MMA fight with his wrestling. He believes he will be firing on all cylinders to get the win, even after three years away.

“Wrestling is more than a few take downs, it’s a mentality. I’ll just leave it at that… I’ve worked harder over the last three years than I ever have in my entire career. Fighting is inside of me, it’s who I am,” Jones added.

Jon Jones is currently the betting favorite to beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 and become the heavyweight champion. Should he get his hand raised, it will only further his legacy as he will be a two-weight UFC champion.

