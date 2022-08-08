Jamahal Hill wants a title shot after finishing Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59: “I was able to do what Jon Jones wasn’t able to do”

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill has explained why he believes his win over Thiago Santos last weekend was so impressive.

In his latest outing at the UFC Apex, Jamahal Hill faced his biggest test yet as he went head to head with Thiago Santos. The former title challenger gave Hill everything he could handle and then some but in the end, it was ‘Sweet Dreams’ who secured his third straight KO/TKO finish as he took Santos out in the fourth round of their fascinating main event showdown.

The win continues a strong run of form from the 31-year-old and in the immediate aftermath of the bout, he made it crystal clear that he wants the next crack at UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

During his post-fight press conference, Hill explained why he believes he’s earned that opportunity off the back of the Santos win.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Hill was able to do what many other top light heavyweights haven't 😤 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/f87FLz0FtS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

“I dug it out and I was able to finish him [Thiago Santos]. I was able to do what Jon Jones wasn’t able to do. I was able to do what Magomed [Ankalaev] wasn’t able to do. All these dudes that are ahead of me can say whatever they want to say about my performance. My performance against this man [Santos] and their performance is two different things.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

It’s unlikely that Hill is going to get the next shot at the champion given that Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz are probably both ahead of him in the queue. At the same time, it’ll be interesting to see who the UFC puts him up against in his next outing.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you think there’s a world in which Jamahal Hill could get the next shot at the UFC 205-pound title? If not, who do you want to see him fight next? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!