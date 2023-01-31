Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”

Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long.

Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.

“Obviously, everybody knows I would be down, me Conor on TUF whether it be four (or) six weeks however long we will be filming that thing the tension the rivalry the competition the trash talk just the animosity that would be built up. Then go into a training camp and then you know fight later on after the show,” Chandler said on Michael Bisping’s podcast (via MiddleEasy). “I want the fight everybody knows that the fans want to fight Dana has come gone public saying he wants that fight, so the UFC wants to fight I’ve actually heard from numerous UFC people um that that’s the fight that a lot of people are talking about. Man, huge fight.”

If the UFC does decide to make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler and have them coach TUF, it would no doubt be massive and one of the biggest fights of the year. As well, Chandler doesn’t expect the fight to last long as he is confident both will come out swinging for the first-round finish.

“Can you imagine the first round we go out there and then just two dudes trying to finish each other in the first round, massive,” Chandler added.

Chandler is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier and before that, knocked out Tony Ferguson. Since coming to the UFC, the former Bellator lightweight champ is 2-3 but all five fights have been exciting.

Do you think we see Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor this year?