Devin Clark plans “ground and pound” finish in the second round against Da Un Jung at UFC Vegas 68: “I have to get control of him”

Devin Clark was excited to go to South Korea to face Da Un Jung.

When Clark originally got the matchup to face Jung the bout was set to be in Seoul, South Korea. It was a trip Clark was looking forward to as he wanted to see a different part of the world, but just before Christmas he got word the event was moving to Las Vegas.

“It was pretty for sure. We had the tickets booked and the hotel and all that,” Clark said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Maybe two weeks before Christmas I think we found out it would be in Vegas… I was excited to go there and check it out. That is a big part of the UFC is you get to travel the world and see different stuff and different cultures and then at the end of the day, you get to fight over there. I was excited about it. But, it’s also nice to be in my backyard in Vegas.”

Although the fight is now in Vegas, Clark says nothing changes on his end. Instead, he says the plan is to be ready for everything as he wouldn’t be surprised if Jung tried to wrestle him.

“Who knows? I’ve been in a few fights against a striking guy and he game-planned to take me down, Anthony Smith for one of them… I think the important thing is to stay ready for anything knowing that Jung is capable of wrestling but also capable of getting a KO, especially in that first round,” Clark explained.

With Devin Clark ready for anything, he is confident in his skills that he will get his hand raised. But, when he makes the walk to the Octagon, his corner will be different as he reveals his dad will no longer be in his corner.

“Yeah, we decided to go a different route. I think he will still be there at the Apex but he’s not going to be in my corner. Zac Pauga is going to be in my corner now so I have a live go to work with all fight week. It just made sense.”

Even though Clark is changing his corner, he says it doesn’t impact him at all as he’s confident he will find the finish at UFC Vegas 68.

“I think I have to get control of him, control the cage, and then ground and pound in the second round is how I see it finishing,” Clark said. “Obviously, that can change in many different ways but that is what I’m picturing right now.”

If Clark does get the stoppage win over Da Un Jung at UFC Vegas 68, he isn’t sure what is next for him. Instead, he says he is just worrying about stringing together some wins.

“I don’t know if it will put me in the top 15 but it doesn’t matter to me. I know if I keep winning, striking four or five wins together we are in a different realm, especially at light heavyweight,” Clark said.

Do you think Devin Clark will finish Da Un Jung at UFC Vegas 68?