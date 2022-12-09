Dana White reveals Conor McGregor is “likely” to face Michael Chandler in his UFC return

Dana White says Conor McGregor will likely face Michael Chandler in his return to the Octagon.

McGregor has not fought since UFC 267 in July of 2021 in the trilogy against Dustin Poirier when he suffered a TKO loss due to him breaking his leg. Since then, he has been rehabbing his leg but has also withdrawn from the USADA testing pool, which has made some people mad.

But, as he is getting closer to a return, it appears Chandler will be the opponent welcoming McGregor back. White revealed the news to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see White reveal that McGregor vs. Chandler will be next. It is a massive fight on paper and a very fun stylitsyc fight. Along with that, Chandler has been vocal in wanitng the fight as he’s called the Irishman out numerous times.

“I think at this point he’ll come back and look at the suitors,” Chandler told the media after UFC 281. “I don’t think I’m the easiest fight that he could take. But, I am the biggest fight that he could take. I think Conor McGregor stepping back in the octagon does big numbers no matter what. But Conor McGregor stepping inside the octagon with me does staggering numbers. I respect him, I would love to see him come back and maybe I’ll be the guy that he comes back and fights.”

Conor McGregor (22-6) has lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier. Before that, he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in his return to the sport. The win over ‘Cowboy’ was his first sicne the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov which also marked his return to MMA after he boxed Floyd Mayweather.

Michael Chandler (23-8) is just 2-3 in the UFC and is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, he knocked out Tony Ferguson to snap his two-fight losing skid. On the losing streak, he dropped a decision to Justin Gaethje and was knocked out by Charles Oliveira for the belt. In his UFC debut, he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round.

