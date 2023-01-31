Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira shows off his new back piece tattoo (Photo)

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is showing off his new back piece tattoo.

Oliveira (33-9 MMA) last fought in October of last year at UFC 280 where he was defeated by Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) in a bout for the promotion’s lightweight championship. Prior to that setback, Oliveira had strung together 11 wins in a row.

It was in the Octagon with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier that Oliveira spoke about the loss:

“You’re a fighter and you know exactly what it’s like. Sometimes we’re here and it’s not our day. I promise you, I’m gonna get this back.”

At the post fight press conference, Charles Oliveira continued:

“A wounded lion is a more dangerous animal, and I’m going to go back and hunt again.”

‘Do Bronx’ is no stranger to sporting tattoos on his body. Many of his tattoos include animals such as elephants, gorillas and horses, others show family members, and the fighter has his family name ‘Oliveira’ inked shoulder to shoulder on his back.

The 33-year-old has upped the ante this time with a new addition of a lion’s head which covers his entire back.

The tattoo is a massive piece of art, completed by William Esposito.

Charles Oliveira took to ‘Instagram’ to show off the newly completed piece of work.

Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) is sporting a new back piece 🦁 pic.twitter.com/hVMYwwklo1 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) January 29, 2023

Well now the fighter has a lion on his back and is ready to roar back into championship status.

Throughout history lions have been symbols of courage and strength.

Oliveira is targeting a return to the Octagon in the spring of this year and intends to work his way back to a re-match with the 31-year-old Makhachev.

What do you think of Oliveira’s new tattoo? Who would you like to see the Brazilian fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!