Michael Chandler issues statement following KO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler released a statement following his first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

Chandler is the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion who signed a big-money contract with the UFC last summer. After serving as the backup at UFC 254 this past October, Chandler finally made his official Octagon at UFC 257 on Saturday night, picking up a brutal first-round KO win over Dan Hooker. Following the victory, Chandler took to his social media to release a lengthy statement. Check out what “Iron” wrote on his Instagram below.

You only saw a glimpse, a mere 2 minutes and 30 seconds. An opportunity captured. – You saw “me” and “my” performance but there are so many heartbeats that go into these opportunities I get to shine in. – Huge thank you to my team at @sanfordmma for getting me prepared – @henrihooft @kamibarzini @coachgjones @marques_155 @drcpeacock @ssorianomma – To the best management on the planet who has orchestrated this career with me since day one – @magllc and @randelaleman – And to my rock and the one my heart desires, my wife @briechandler …without your love, support and sacrifice, none of this would be possible. You inspire me daily. – To those of you who have been on this journey with me for the long haul, the best is yet to come. We haven’t even scratched the surface yet. – See you at the top! – #ufc #ufc257 #mma #inabudhabi #ufcfightisland #fightisland

The win over Hooker in such devastating fashion will undoubtedly catapult Chandler in the UFC lightweight division’s top-10, and closer to its top-five considering Hooker was ranked at No. 6 coming into UFC 257. UFC president Dana White has said Chandler could potentially fight Dustin Poirier for the vacant lightweight title, though at this point nothing has been determined.

