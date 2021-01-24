UFC 257 Results: Michael Chandler KO’s Dan Hooker (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 257 is co-headlined by a key lightweight scrap featuring former Bellator champion Michael Chandler taking on Dan Hooker.

Chandler (21-5 MMA) will make his UFC debut after scoring back-to-back knockouts in his most recent Bellator appearances. In his most recent effort back in August, Michael needed just over two minutes to finish former UFC champion Benson Henderson.

As for Dan Hooker (20-9 MMA), ‘The Hangman’ will enter UFC 257 looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in his most recent outing. Prior to that setback, Hooker had strung together three straights wins which included a brutal knockout of James Vick.

Round one of the UFC 257 co-main event begins and Michael Chandler comes out quickly. Dan Hooker circles along the outside and attempts to find his range. ‘The Hangman’ lands a low kick and then another as Chandler attempts to come in. Michael throws a right hand to the body of Hooker. The New Zealand native is using a ton of movement early. The former Bellator champion leaps in with a right hand. Dan Hooker avoids and lands a heavy low kick. Chandler with a big punch and Hooker is down. Ground and pound. This one is over! Wow!

Official UFC 257 Result: Michael Chandler de. Dan Hooker via KO in Round 1

