Floyd Mayweather roasts “bum” Conor McGregor after KO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather trashed former opponent Conor McGregor after getting knocked out at UFC 257, calling him a “bum.”

McGregor was brutally knocked out in the second round of his UFC 257 main event fight with Poirier on Saturday night. After starting off strong in the first round, McGregor’s mobility was compromised in the second round from low kicks by Poirier, and he was soon stopped and finished with strikes. Since losing, we have seen a number of McGregor’s rivals like Jake Paul and Patricio Pitbull talking smack to the Irishman, and now Mayweather has joined in.

Mayweather and McGregor met back in August 2017 in a blockbuster boxing pay-per-view that saw “Money” knock out “Notorious” in the 10th round. Taking to his social media following McGregor’s knockout loss to Poirier, Mayweather shared the following statement on his Instagram. Read it below.

Floyd Mayweather: I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people. Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.

Ever since their first meeting four years ago, Mayweather and McGregor have been connected to a rematch just because of the sheer amount of money another fight between these two could make. However, it has become obvious that Mayweather has no interest in fighting McGregor again, especially after reading this statement. The boxing legend also said in his statement that he has no interest in watching McGregor box superstar Manny Pacquiao either, a fight that Mayweather doesn’t feel would be competitive.

