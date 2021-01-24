Conor McGregor opens as betting favorite for trilogy with Dustin Poirier

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has opened up as the betting favorite for a potential trilogy bout against rival Dustin Poirier.

McGregor suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night. After a strong start in the first round for the Irishman, his mobility in the second round became compromised due to Poirier landing calf kicks that really slowed him down. Poirier was then able to catch McGregor on the chin, drop him, and finish him off with strikes. After losing by knockout to McGregor back at UFC 178, Poirier returned the favor with his career-best win.

Following UFC 257, there have been talks of a potential trilogy matchup between McGregor and Poirier. Since they are now 1-1 against each other, a third fight does make sense on some level. With talks of a trilogy fight out there, the oddsmakers were quick to release the odds for a third fight. Check out the opening odds for a potential McGregor vs. Poirier trilogy via BetOnline.ag. Note, the fight must take place before 2021 is over.

UFC Futures Odds

Conor McGregor -140

Dustin Poirier +120

McGregor opened as a -140 betting favorite (bet $140 to win $100) while Poirier opened as a +120 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $120). Keep in mind that McGregor is a public betting darling and closed as a -340 betting favorite for the second Poirier fight. So despite losing at UFC 257 in brutal fashion, the oddsmakers decided to open him as a small betting favorite. BetOnline.ag’s Adam Burns provided a statement to BJPenn.com on the odds.

“Despite the clear victory last night by Poirier, if the trilogy happens we still have to give the edge to McGregor and have just opened him as a slight -140 favourite, with Poirier a much smaller underdog from over +250 he was yesterday to just +120. There could be a case made that he even should be a slight favorite but we have to give a bit of benefit of the doubt to Conor that maybe was just an off night. Either way I am sure many people would like to see this happen,” Burns said, adding: “I know we would as last night was the one of the heaviest bet fights ever at BetOnline.”

