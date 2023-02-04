Michael Chandler issues statement after booking coaching role opposite Conor McGregor on TUF 31

Michael Chandler sent out a video shortly after news broke that he would be coaching TUF 31 opposite Conor McGregor.

Earlier this morning UFC President Dana White took to social media where he announced that McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) have agreed to coach season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which begins on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

The weight class ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ will be competing at following the conclusion of TUF 31 was not revealed.

Immediately following White’s announcement, Michael Chandler took to Twitter where he released a video reacting to the news that he will finally be fighting Conor McGregor.

”Bam! It’s finally announced. The cat is out of the bag. Team Chandler vs. Team McGregor coaching The Ultimate Fighter. I’m heading to Vegas here very soon to film in the same vicinity, the same city, as my future opponent later on this year, Conor McGregor. My team versus his team, the competition starts right now ushering in these young men or women. Imparting my wisdom upon them and every single fight matters because I am going to win this competition first of all and we are going to make the dreams come true of one of these young athletes to get signed by the UFC and get a UFC contract. Can’t wait! Catch it all on ESPN this summer. God bless, I’ll see you at the top!”

Michael Chandler has gone 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances. In his most recent effort at UFC 281, ‘Iron’ was defeated by Dustin Poirier. Prior to that setback, the former Bellator champion was coming off a highlight reel knockout victory over Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has not stepped foot in the cage since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021. The Irishman’s last Octagon victory occurred in January of 2020 when he defeated Donald Cerrone with a first-round TKO.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler square off at end of TUF 31? Share your predictions in the comment section Penn Nation!