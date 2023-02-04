Dana White announces Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be the coaches of TUF Season 31

UFC President Dana White took to social media this morning to announce that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will serve as the coaches of TUF 31.

According to the UFC boss, McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) will fight at the end of the season with a date and venue still to be determined.

The weight class ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ will be competing at was not revealed.

The Ultimate Fighter season 31 begins on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

Conor McGregor, 34, last entered the Octagon in July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA). Following the bout, the Irishman required surgery to repair his broken leg and has since been recovering, rehabilitating and training.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler, 36, also recently lost to Dustin Poirier this past November at UFC 281. ‘Iron’ has the not so impressive status of having 3 losses in his last 4 fights inside of the Octagon.

Conor McGregor previously had this to say about the former Bellator lightweight champion following Chandler’s war with Justin Gaethje.

”Hard not to be impressed. In a game of inches he has been incredibly close each time! Could well be today’s champion.”

Following his recent loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281, ‘Iron’ had this to say about a potential showdown with ‘Notorious’:

“I think at this point he’ll come back and look at the suitors,” Chandler told the media. “I don’t think I’m the easiest fight that he could take, but I am the biggest fight that he could take. I think Conor McGregor stepping back in the Octagon does big numbers no matter what. But Conor McGregor stepping inside the octagon with me does staggering numbers. I respect him, I would love to see him come back and maybe I’ll be the guy that he comes back and fights.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler square off at end of TUF 31? Share your predictions in the comment section Penn Nation!